Art gallery Bird Dog Arts opening today at Outlets at Tejon

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — Art gallery Bird Dog Arts is opening today at the Outlets at Tejon.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot space features creations by over 250 California artists and craftsmen, according to Tejon Ranch Co. The gallery includes a rotating inventory of paintings, sculpture, glass, jewelry, textiles and more.

Current artists on display include Ariah Myles Boyle, Coolie Grey, Debra Vodhanel, Joseph Heffernan and Felix Adamo.

“Adding Bird Dog Arts to the Outlets adds a unique element to the variety of options for our shoppers and travelers and simultaneously supports our community and local artists,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon.