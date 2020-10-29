Art After Dark event returning to BMoA on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Art After Dark is returning to the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

BMoA will be hosting a Dia De Los Muertos themed Art After Dark event on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local artists will create sacred altars that will be on display in the BMoA Sculpture Garden.

Face masks are required for all attendees. A maximum of 75 people will be allowed in the event space at any one-time to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to enter through the front gate in the museum parking lot and exit through the corner gate on 19th and R Streets.

The event is free to all BMoA members and students with a valid ID. General admission is $5. The event is sponsored by Moneywise. For more information on Art After Dark, visit bmoa.org/artafterdark.

Bakersfield Museum of Art is located at 1930 R St.