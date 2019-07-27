ART AFTER DARK: An after-hours art experience in Downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art held its monthly “Art After Dark” Thursday. It’s an after-hours art experience featuring interactive fine art, entertainment, and refreshments from local bars and restaurants. “Art After Dark” is held on the last Thursday of each month from February to October. You can catch the next one on Aug. 29 beginning at 7 p.m.

Rachel Magnus, the Curator for the Bakersfield Museum of Art says every month they have different themes to engage with the audience. This month’s theme was “The Sublime.”

“In addition to seeing work on the walls, you’re going to be able to get your hands dirty and play with paint, play with paper, do something to enlighten your creative self.”

Marketing Coordinator, Erwin Redford, said next month’s “Art After Dark” will be part of the museum’s “Concert in the Garden” series. It will be held in the BMoA Sculpture Garden and will feature a live performance from the band, Brainstory and signature drinks from Tiki-Ko.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

General admission is $5 and free to members and students.

The next “Art After Dark” will be held Aug. 29.

For more information you can check out the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s website.