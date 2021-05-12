Art advocate joins grants review panel to help organizations recover from COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local arts advocate, Andrea Hansen, was invited to join the 2021 California Arts Council grant application review adjudication panel.

Hansen is celebrating 30 years in the performing arts industry. As president of the Kern Dance Alliance and board member of the Bakersfield Fox Theater Foundation and the Arts & Humanities Executive Advisory Council at CSUB, she helps implement arts initiatives in schools and various organizations.

In her new role, Hansen is responsible for reviewing and ranking the General Operating Relief grant applications. The grant program provides up to $6 million in relief funding for California arts and cultural organizations who have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hansen, this opportunity is proof that Kern County is on California’s radar as a supporter of the states creative economy.

Hansen said “purchasing tickets to a live performance does not just fund the artist and the venue. Likely the attendee is going to dinner before the show, employing a babysitter, putting

gas in their car, or even buying a new outfit for a night on the town. Kern County dollars spent on the arts go beyond the arts; dollars spent on the arts also fuel our economy.”

The California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission to strengthen arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. For more information about the California Arts Council you can visit there website here.

