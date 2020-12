BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City firefighters knocked down a motorhome fire Wednesday that injured a woman and spread to another vehicle and a power pole in central Bakersfield.

Battalion Chief Michael Walkley said arson investigators were looking into the cause.

The blaze near 6th and N streets sent black smoke billowing into a crowd of residents who watched the flames just before 11 a.m. A woman suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital, fire officials said.