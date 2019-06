A house fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on Middlefield Street.

Just before 3 a.m. Bakersfield Fire was called out to a house on fire in Southwest Bakersfield.

When crews arrived there flames had engulfed the roof of a single-story home.

No one was inside the home or hurt.

There are reports that the house was abandoned.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.