BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department Arson Division has launched an investigation into what caused the large fire that caused major damage in a yard full of cars in southeast Bakersfield Monday night.

The blaze happened in the back of Diaz Auto Dismantling just before 9 p.m. on South Union Avenue. BFD officials said the fire was challenging to extinguish due to the large amount of cars on fire and no nearby hydrants.

Fire officials say 21 BFD and Kern County Firefighters worked together for three and a half hours to put out the fire. Approximately 30 vehicles burned in the fire. Officials managed to contain the fire to the business’ property.

No injuries were reported.