Man arrested after barricading himself in residence following shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting this morning that injured one person.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3 a.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Sterling Road after receiving reports of a shooting at a residence. When deputies arrived, the found a man who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

KCSO said deputies identified the suspect as 29-year-old Isaac Mize. At around 8:15 a.m., deputies found Mize in an apartment in the 2500 block of Center St. When deputies arrived, the department said he barricaded himself inside the residence.

After about one hour, KCSO said Mize crawled through a window and onto the roof of the apartment. At that point, he complied with deputies and was taken into custody without incident, the department said.

Mize will be booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.