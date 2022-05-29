BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run following a crash that killed one person Saturday night at Highway 178 and Alfred Harrell Highway, according to Bakersfield police.

The accused driver is identified as David Alvarez, 28. He was arrested and booked Sunday into the Kern County Jail on multiple charges related to the collision.

Bakersfield police said the crash was reported at 8:41 p.m. at Highway 178 and Alfred Harrell Highway. Investigators said a woman driving a vehicle traveling southbound on Alfred Harrell Highway collided with a pickup truck, allegedly driven by Alvarez, traveling westbound on Highway 178.

The department said the woman suffered major injuries from the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Alvarez was later located and arrested by Bakersfield police on Sunday and is due in court on June 1, according to Kern County inmate records.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.