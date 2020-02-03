Breaking News
I-5 on and off ramp now open at the Grapevine

Around-the-clock closure planned for Oak Street this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road work, highway work_6345005301687273689

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure of a few lanes on Oak street between 21st and 24th Street is planned for this week. 

The closure will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. One lane in each direction will remain open through the intersection for east-west traffic on 24th Street, but no right- or left-turn movements will be allowed at this intersection while work is underway. 

Oak Street will be closed on the north side of 21st Street, but the remainder of the Oak Street/21st Street intersection will remain open.

 Traffic will be detoured through Truxtun Avenue and F Street. 

Additional around-the-clock closures will be needed at this intersection February 14-17 to complete the intersection paving and striping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News