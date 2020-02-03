Around-the-clock closure planned for Oak Street this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure of a few lanes on Oak street between 21st and 24th Street is planned for this week.

The closure will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. One lane in each direction will remain open through the intersection for east-west traffic on 24th Street, but no right- or left-turn movements will be allowed at this intersection while work is underway.

Oak Street will be closed on the north side of 21st Street, but the remainder of the Oak Street/21st Street intersection will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured through Truxtun Avenue and F Street.

Additional around-the-clock closures will be needed at this intersection February 14-17 to complete the intersection paving and striping.

