Around-the-clock closure of M Street on north side of 24th Street starts tomorrow

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road work, highway work_6345005301687273689

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure of M Street on the north side of 24th Street will start tomorrow morning. 

The closure will take place at 6 a.m. and will last through Monday for underground work to be done.There will be no access to or from M Street and 24th Street during the closure. Motorists needing to travel north on M Street can use L Street during the closure. 

Detour signage will be in place. Two lanes will remain open to westbound traffic on 24th Street while work is underway. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News