Around-the-clock closure of M Street on north side of 24th Street starts tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure of M Street on the north side of 24th Street will start tomorrow morning.

The closure will take place at 6 a.m. and will last through Monday for underground work to be done.There will be no access to or from M Street and 24th Street during the closure. Motorists needing to travel north on M Street can use L Street during the closure.

Detour signage will be in place. Two lanes will remain open to westbound traffic on 24th Street while work is underway.