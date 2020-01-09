Around-the-clock closure for Chester Avenue at 24th Street set for this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure is planned for Chester Avenue on the north side of 24th Street this weekend.

The right turn lane from southbound Chester Avenue to westbound 24th Street tonight at 7 p.m. Closure of the remaining lanes is expected to take place on Friday at 7 p.m. and will continue through 5 a.m. on Monday.

The closure is needed for drainage work across the intersection.

Northbound traffic on Chester Avenue will be detoured east onto 23rd Street, north on L Street, then west on 25th Street to return to Chester Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be detoured at 25th Street and head west to southbound H Street. Southbound motorists can return to Chester Avenue via 23rd Street.

One lane will be open to westbound traffic in the vicinity of the work area on 24th Street. No impacts are expected for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.