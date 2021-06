WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KGET) — Around 800 PG&E customers are without power in the Weedpatch area due to an outage.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said the outage happened at around 7:47 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by 11:30 a.m. The cause of the outage is still unknown.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.