The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has announced it is expecting a turnout of 600 volunteers for this year’s Point-In-Time homeless count.

That’s a significant increase from 400 volunteers last year. The collaborative had asked the community for 500 volunteers for this year’s count, which will be held on Friday from 4-8 a.m. across Kern County.

“This is a massive show of support from the community,” the collaborative said.