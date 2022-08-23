BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aron Ralston, who severed his arm to free himself after days trapped by a boulder in a remote Utah canyon, will share his story at Bakersfield College on Thursday.

Ralston, who wrote a book, “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” about his ordeal and whose story was adapted into the Oscar-nominated “127 Hours,” will speak at 2 p.m. at the Levan Center and 7 p.m. at the Indoor Theatre, according to a BC news release.

“Aron’s incredible triumph in the face of insurmountable odds inspires audiences to harness the power of their deepest motivations, relationships, and mindset to transform personal and professional ‘boulders’ into their blessings,” the release says.

With the help of prosthetics he helped design, Ralston continues to engage in outdoor pursuits and “elite mountaineering projects,” the release says, and is an advocate for wilderness protection.