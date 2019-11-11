Army flag stolen from Kern Veterans Memorial

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET)—Every Veterans Day morning, nine flags are proudly raised at the Kern Veterans Memorial. This year, one pole was bare as eight other flags waived beside it.

Community organizer Marc Sandell says a group of veterans replaced the flags last night for Monday morning’s ceremony and were shocked to find the Army flag had been stolen.

“That hurts me personally,” said Sandell. “Why would you defame a beautiful memorial? This is part of the memorial, what good is it going to do for you?”

Now, Sandell and committee members from the Sons of the American Legion will meet to make plans on replacing the flag.

To donate to their efforts, you can contact Post 26 Bakersfield at (661) 324-9453.