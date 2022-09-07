BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator says they are preparing for rotating blackouts and power outages due to the extreme heat wave. They say the state’s power demand peaked at over 52,000 megawatts yesterday, which is a new all-time record. Nearly 100,000 people across the state were still without power during some of the hottest temperatures of the day. Many of those outages were described as “heat-related,” meaning the hot temperatures damaged or threatened equipment. A flex alert has been declared again for today between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. All residents are urged to reduce power during that time.

We want to know: Are you conserving energy during this historic heat wave?

I’m conserving and hope others are too, because if it helps all of us from losing power completely for hours it’s well worth some minor discomfort. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

we try. we have solar too, but I can only take so much heat so if I need ac I use it Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.