BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s Chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and said he would continue to do so. It’s the first time Prigozhin has confirmed the accusations he has been rejecting for years. Prigozhin, a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. They were indicted in 2018 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

We want to know: Are you concerned about Russian interference in U.S. elections?

Absolutely, between Russian interference and even American media have created distrust in election systems. Need a license to catch a fish but not to vote? Neil Espinoza, Facebook User

No Jeff Woods, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.