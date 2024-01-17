BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video of a Bakersfield Police Officer shining a spotlight in a driver’s eyes gained over a hundred thousand views in only a few days on Reddit.

The driver claims he was temporarily blinded and the incident could’ve been deadly.

After the driver posted his frustrations, his post became a platform for others to say it happened to them, too.

“Just in the middle of that 270 degree turn there was a bright light that was shining at me– and it was the BPD utilizing their spotlight to illuminate my vehicle” says Christopher Marquez, the driver.

Others claim online, that he’s not alone. With multiple videos surfacing of similar instances. “It could’ve been an off putting, dangerous situation,” Marquez said.

Vehicle code 24404 section E. states that “no spot lamp when in use shall be directed so as to illuminate any other moving vehicle.”

However, that law does not apply to police vehicles. Sergeant Andrew Tipton recognizes that the department could be using too powerful a light source.

“We’ve gotten complaints about these spotlights before. We’ll look into them. The technology has changed and these lights are brighter than before and we as a department need to adapt about how we use these tools and what we’re using them to do” Tipton said.

He says police use these spotlights to conduct investigations.

“At night it’s hard to see into cars, and there could be many violations that officers are looking for.”

BPD acknowledges that at certain turns and intersections a spotlight could be very dangerous. They are further looking into the spotlights being used and the instances necessary when using them.