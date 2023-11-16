BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire crews responded to a reinforced structure fire that eventually led to some brush being burnt on Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 15, Kern County Fire Department crews were on scene of a small brush fire that quickly escalated to a structure fire near 7th Standard Road and Santa Fe Way. Officials said the high winds escalated the growth of this fire extremely quickly, prompting the captain on scene to raise it to a 2 alarm fire response.

One mobile home was damaged by the fire but crews on scene managed to save three houses and a shop building from the flames. Officials say crews fought the fire for hours, being exposed to heavy smoke with the high wind.

No one was injured during this fire, according to fire officials.