SAN DIEGO (WIVB) — The attorney representing now-former Bills punter Matt Araiza says death threats have been a result of the allegations against him.

“He and his family do not wish to speak at this time. All of us are getting numerous death threats, and they are going to all lay low for a while,” Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said in reply to a question from News 4’s Jeff Preval on Monday.

Araiza was released from the team this past weekend following a civil lawsuit that accused him and two of his former teammates from San Diego State University of raping a 17-year-old girl in October.

Following his release, Armstrong released the following statement to News 4:

“Matt is very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney. I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working twenty-two-year-old I know.”

Dan Gilleon, the attorney representing the accuser in this lawsuit, says the Bills were aware of the accusations against Araiza roughly three weeks before the team’s other punter on the roster, Matt Haack, was released.

Part of a statement released to News 4 from Gileon read: “The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after so badly botching their response to our claim: they ignored us, as though what I warned them would happen could be avoided if they just kept their heads in the sand. This is what enablers do.”