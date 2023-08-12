BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Aqua-Nut Scuba Divers held their 6th annual “Try Scuba in a Pool” fundraiser on Saturday.

The event was held at the Bakersfield Racquet Club on Pine Street. The fundraiser is intended to help disabled military veterans.

Martha Schimon, Aqua-Nut Divers board member and scuba instructor, told 17 News that the Aqua-Nut Divers teach disabled military veterans to dive for free as part of the Veterans Empowered Through Scuba (V.E.T.S.) Project.

“We want them to have an outlet,” Schimon said. “We want them to have a sport that they enjoy for a lifetime with their fellow comrades and build those systems of support that we all need, especially our military veterans.”

For more information on the Aqua-Nut Scuba Divers, click here.