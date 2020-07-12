Aqua-Nut Divers scuba diving event raises money for disabled veterans program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A scuba diving club event Saturday helped raise money for disabled veterans to get in the water and train for their own scuba dives.

The Aqua-Nut Divers hosted the event at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. The event raised money for a veterans project Veterans Empowered Through Scuba. The project trains disabled military veterans to scuba dive for free. Donations from Saturday’s event helped make that possible.

People at the event were able to try scuba diving in a pool for about 90 minutes.

You can learn more about the Aqua-Nut Divers at their website.