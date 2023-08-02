BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If learning to scuba dive is on your bucket list, the Aqua-Nut Divers have just what you need.

The group is offering its sixth annual “Try Scuba in a Pool” fundraiser to help disabled veterans.

Aqua-Nut Divers’ event puts participants in a new adventure as they learn to swim as a scuba diver. The event is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club on Pine Street.

Donations raise funds for the Veterans Empowered Through Scuba (V.E.T.S.) Project. For $35, each participant has a memorable hour scuba experience and receives a $25-off voucher for enrollment in an Open Water Scuba dive course by Professional Association of Dive Instructors from Aqua-Nut Divers.

Reservations are available but limited. For more information, visit the Aqua-Nut Divers website.