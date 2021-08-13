Aqua-Nut Divers holding scuba diving event to raise money for disabled military veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aqua-Net Divers are holding a scuba diving club event Saturday to help raise money for disabled veterans to get in the water and train for their own scuba dives.

The event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bakersfield Racquet Club, located at 1660 Pine St. The event raises money for the veterans project, Veterans Empowered Through Scuba. The project trains disabled military veterans to scuba dive for free.

The cost is $25 for about 90 minutes of scuba diving. Participants will get the chance to try out scuba diving with full gear and short training.

Learn more about Aqua-Nut Divers at their website.