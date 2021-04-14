April is National Donate Life Month, join the more than 17 million California donors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical hosted a flag raising ceremony in observance of National Donate Life Month this morning. The event, which is a part of their overall “Flags Across America” awareness campaign was in partnership with Donate Life California, the organ and tissue donor registry of the state, and OneLegacy, an organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving Kern County and the Los Angeles area.



Donate Life Month is designed to recognize people who have helped save the lives of others with their organ and tissue donations, and to bring awareness to the need for more donors. More than 17 million Californians have registered to be donors at the Department of Motor Vehicles, making the Donate Life California Organ & Tissue Registry the largest in the nation.



According to Kern Medical, there are more than 107,000 patients across our nation currently in need of lifesaving organ transplants and every ten minutes another name is added to the waiting list. Approximately 17 people die each day because the organ they needed was not donated in time.



If you are interested in becoming a donor, or would like additional information on organ donation please click here.