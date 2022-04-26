BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday proclaiming April 2022 as Great American Cleanup month in Kern County.

The Great American Cleanup is one of the largest community service events in the nation. Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will spend the day cleaning, picking up trash, and planting trees around town before enjoying food and festivities at Yokuts Park.

“Since over 20 year ago, we have done tons of litter pickups, graffiti removal, beautification projects,” said Brooks Douglass, chairman of Keep Bakersfield Beautiful. “It’s been really fun to see thousands of volunteers here in the city of Bakersfield take ownership in the city and have the community pride that we have. So its been great.”

The Great American Cleanup returns this Saturday. Theres also a big Kern River cleanup at San Miguel Grove off of Manor Street.

To register or learn more, head to KeepBakersfieldBeautiful.us.