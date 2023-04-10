BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The acting Governor of California proclaimed April 10 as “Dolores Huerta Day” to celebrate the renowned activist’s 93rd birthday.

Dolores Huerta was born in New Mexico, but spent much of her early life in Central California.

In her early career, Dolores taught agricultural studies to students who struggled with hunger and this prompted to become a community service organization leader. This experience saw her go on to create the Agricultural Workers’ Association, which organized voter registration drives among other functions.

In 1962, Huerta teamed up with Cesar Chavez to establish the National Farmworkers’ Association, which organized farmworkers for better working conditions. This later led to the formation of United Farmworkers.

Dolores Huerta has a long list of awards and accolades, which includes being the first Latina in the National Women’s Hall of Fame and also receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As far as her milestone age is concerned, Huerta told 17 News that as long as people need to hear the message and get involved, her work will continue.

“We just want to say to all the people out there and our elders out there, that you know, we have a lot of experience. A lot of times, elderly people have wisdom, but it comes from the experience that we’ve lived.” Huerta told 17 News.

“As long as you have your health and energy you can still go out there and do more work for your community.” Dolores said.



Dolores Huerta continues her work through the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which has 12 chapters across California, including Kern County.