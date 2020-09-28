Approximately 15 PG&E southern Kern County customers would be affected by expected power shutoff Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said Sunday that an expected Public Safety Power Shutoff brought on by strong winds would affect about 15 customers in southern Kern County beginning Monday morning.

A map provided by PG&E shows the area where power shutoffs were anticipated for Monday. About 15 customers would be affected, according to PG&E.

The utility said that a power shutoff for customers in an area south of Arvin and east of the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 junction is expected to begin Monday at 7 a.m. Power would be restored by the end of the day, PG&E said.

Strong winds throughout the state and the risk of wildfires prompted PG&E to alert customers about the possibility of shutoffs beginning Sunday morning. Approximately 65,000 PG&E serviced homes and businesses in 16 counties were impacted by the shutoffs. The majority of them were in Northern California.

You can find out more about the shutoffs at this link.