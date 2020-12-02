Approx. 600 PG&E customers in Kern County could lose power Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Approximately 600 Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) customers in Kern County could potentially lose power as early as Thursday morning as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

According to PG&E, the PSPS is under consideration as hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

In a statement, PG&E said its in-house meteorologists as well as staff in its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operation Center will continue to monitor conditions closely, and additional customer notifications will be issued before the potential event.