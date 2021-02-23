Applications open to local artists to decorate utility boxes with paintings celebrating diversity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hub of Bakersfield announced Tuesday it will provide 10 grants to local artists to decorate utility boxes with paintings celebrating diversity.

The application process for “Cash for the Arts 2021” begins Thursday, and those selected will receive a $500 grant and $100 budget for paint and supplies, according to a news release. To qualify, artists must be local and have a clear vision for the celebration of diversity in their proposed design.

The utility boxes are located in East Bakersfield, Homaker Park and Old Town Kern. The application process closes March 15, and winners will be announced by March 31.

