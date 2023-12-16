BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two lucky applicants will soon be awarded $10,000 in support of an ag-related education.

Officials announced the opening of the 17th annual “We Believe in Growing” scholarship for students in the Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties area on Dec. 15. The scholarship requires students to be graduating in the 2023-2024 school year, two letters of recommendation and a copy of high school transcripts.

The scholarship has been supporting students who have an interest in a college education involving agriculture for almost two decades. The $10,000 payment will be spread out over a period of four years, according to officials.

The final deadline for the application is Jan. 19, 2024.

“Supporting ag education is the most important thing our organization can do,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO, International Agri-Center. “We want to thank E.M. Tharp for continuing to host the scholarships each year and we’re proud to work with them again in 2024.”