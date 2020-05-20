Apple store open for pickup in Valley Plaza Mall parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Apple has confirmed it has opened its Bakersfield store for pickup only in the Valley Plaza Mall parking lot.

Apple said the store, located at 2701 Ming Ave., is open for pickup as well as Genius support. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

”Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores,” Apple said in a statement. “These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.”

The inside of the mall still remains closed, but that could change if the state soon allows the county to accelerate further into Phase 2.

For more information, visit apple.com/retail/valleyplaza/.

