BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appeals court has rejected a petition filed on behalf of former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison to reexamine its decision ordering the dismissal of defamation lawsuits Harrison brought against a former monk and the president of a Roman Catholic activist group.

A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal on Friday rejected the petitions and said its ruling stands.

The court in July reversed a Kern court’s ruling rejecting the defendants’ anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) motions and ordered the cases sent back to Bakersfield with instructions they be dismissed.

Paul M. Jonna, a partner with Rancho Santa Fe-based Limandri & Jonna LLP, said all that remains is for the court to hear their motion seeking Harrison to pay the defendants’ attorney fees. He said that number will likely be substantial given the amount of time they spent responding to Harrison’s “aggressive” and “frivolous” litigation.

Limandri & Jonna represent both former Catholic monk Ryan Gilligan and Roman Catholic Faithful founder Stephen Brady.

Harrison attorney Craig Edmonston could not immediately be reached for comment.

Harrison, former pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct which arose in 2019 but resigned from the priesthood after he said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno would no longer let him perform the functions of a priest. He sued the diocese. That lawsuit also was dismissed in July.

In the other suits, Harrison argued Gilligan and Brady made “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous” statements about him.

The appellate court ruled statements made by the two were protected free speech. Some of their remarks simply repeated language contained in emails or letters sent to law enforcement, the ruling said.