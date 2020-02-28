Apparent drunk driver hospitalized after running red light in Northeast Bakersfield, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that hospitalized a possible DUI driver Thursday night in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street at around 9:23 p.m.

Officials said a man, who appears to have been intoxicated, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle with two people inside.

The driver who ran the red light was hospitalized with injuries described as “moderate to major.” The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The two people in the second vehicle were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police remain on scene for their investigation and are evaluating the man for DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

