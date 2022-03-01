BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The apartment complex being built in Downtown Bakersfield caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to the area of P and 22nd streets for a structure fire around 4:30 a.m., according to BFD. When fire crews arrived, they found a multi-story structure with heavy fire to the rear of the property.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, according to BFD. The fire did not make it inside of the structure and damage was to the exterior only. The extent of the damage is still being determined.

No one was injured during the fire, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.