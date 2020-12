Anuncian resultados de investigación contra oficina del alguacil del condado Kern por malas prácticas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting some new road safety laws that will take effect in 2021.

License points for distracted driving (AB 47): Using a cell phone in a handheld manner while driving is currently punishable by a fine. Beginning July 1, violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record. This applies to the violations of talking or texting while driving (except for hands-free use) and to any use of these devices while driving by a person under 18 years of age.