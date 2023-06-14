BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Scott Grey ran the Great American Antique Store for 37 years, but it’s hard to say whether he was more businessman or a collector. By the look of things, he was more collector.

The 19th Street building, built in 1928, is in the heart of Bakersfield’s antique row.

Over the years Scott Grey filled its three floors totaling 37,000 square feet with wall-to-wall rarities, oddities and historical treasures and he seemed not especially interested in selling any of it.

Grey died in March 2022. Almost a year later, Rick and Vonda Peralez bought all the inventory. All of it.

“He started collecting a little bit of everything,” Vonda said. “He was not looking to sell anything. I think he really enjoyed all the pieces that he collected. And it’s really cleared out since we had it. There’s some places you couldn’t even walk through.”

Grey’s obsession is now the Peralezes’ daunting challenge.

They own the stuff but not the building – and it’s in escrow. They and this incredible collection need to be out by the end of August.

In the market for a 19th-century French hand-carved mahogany library?

Peralez says it has a hidden compartment the owners used to hide Jews during the holocaust.

“The compartments would open and it would give a release [to the hidden door] so they could hide behind that during the raids,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

How about a piano?

Ulysses the piano player comes with it. How about a stuffed buffalo? 15-foot-high French-made wrought iron gates? Carved African art pieces? How about a copy of the Buck Owens Guitar Method, issued in 1966 – apparently the only record Buck ever made that didn’t sell. They’ve got a ton in the basement.

“We have a lot of inventory that either has to be sold, [we’ll] give it to a charity, or we do have a warehouse we’re going to be housing some of the very special pieces,” she said.

Can Rick and Vonda Peralez get everything out of this store by August? It does not look promising. But that’s good news for antique shoppers.