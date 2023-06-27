BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At a store like the Great American Antique Mall, you’re liable to find all kinds of artifacts. Old dolls, old sporting equipment, old piano players.

Meet Ulises Calderon, a gentle soul with a gentle touch on the ivories. He is the house pianist, in a manner of speaking, at Great American Antiques, where his calloused digits dance across the keyboard daily. For tips.

Calderon, who moved to the United States in 1989 and started coming to the antique store two years ago, learned to play from his father.

“I grew up and was raised in the Republic of El Salvador, in Central America,” he said. “My father always had music, always music in the house. He taught me and my sister. I was the only one to pursue it.”

Now he plays this old girl, which is missing a few keys and could use a good tuning but seems to create the right ambience for a place that sells history.

It is a limited engagement, however. Great American Antiques is scheduled to close for good at the end of August, which means Ulises’ performance space is going away with it.

But Ulises – 64 years old – is nothing if not resilient. One has to be resilient when one sleeps under the open sky for want of permanent housing.

Brad Verrell, who has worked at Great American Antiques for his friends Rick and Vonda Peralez for five months, said Ulises has been there every day, quiet but consistent.

“A very gentle soul, very respectful of the patrons, very thankful that he has an opportunity to play and that people enjoy him,” Verrell said. “It’s been heartwarming for people.”

“People are kind of mourning the loss of the Great American Antique Mall …. But those same people are asking, ‘What’s going to happen to Ulises?’”

When the antique store proprietors offered a free piano to anyone willing to take Ulises in the deal, Terry Sanchez jumped at the opportunity. Her new business at 18th and N streets, the Brickyard – a combination house-plant nursery, food truck rodeo and, as soon as the licensing process is complete, beer and wine bar – will welcome Ulises with open arms when the antique store closes.

“Somebody I’ve never seen before, she likes it, she’s excited,” Ulises said. “It’s a restaurant. More music. I know what to do.”

And one of downtown Bakersfield’s most surprising, most beloved characters will play on.