More than 100 faithful from Valley Baptist Church gathered at 23rd and 24th streets at L streets as part of the Life Chain event Sunday.

The annual demonstration took place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. as hundreds of cars buzzed by people chanting and carrying signs.

A pastor with the Valley Baptist Church says the goal of the silent prayer vigil is to educate.

“We believe that Jesus is the solution to this crisis of many children being killed, and we want the mothers to know that God loves that child, and the more loving option is to put up that child for adoption,” said Valley Baptist Church Pastor, Jeremy Doyle.

The first Life Chain was formed in 1987 when 2,500 Christians stood united in prayer for one hour on both sides of a three-mile route through the cities of Yuba City and Marysville, just north of Sacramento.