Anti-abortion activists hold demonstration in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anti-abortion demonstrators held a rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bakersfield.

The demonstration took place along 23rd Street near L Street with dozens of people holding signs with anti-abortion slogans. The demonstrators say this “life chain” has taken place annually for several years, but this year’s event saw fewer participants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior co-pastor of Valley Baptist Church Phil Neighbors says demonstrators want others to consider a pro-life viewpoint.

“Our message is that every life is valuable, every life is sacred, including the life of the unborn. And that abortion is wrong and there [are] alternatives.”