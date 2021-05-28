Anthem Blue Cross, CAPK unveil new meal delivery van on World Hunger Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday marked World Hunger Day and Anthem Blue Cross and Community Action Partnership of Kern teamed up to address hunger in our community.

The groups unveiled a new food distribution van to give meals to people in need. The van will deliver meals to the community’s most vulnerable, including seniors and those who do not have transportation to access local food banks or distribution events.

“We see a lot of poverty that’s devastating to our communities,” Phil Rodriguez of Anthem Blue Cross said. “That really got us thinking how can we go beyond health insurance to help our communities.”

CAPK and Blue Cross distributed meals to about 300 people on Friday.