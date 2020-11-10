Answer: His winning, prerecorded turn on ‘Jeopardy!’ last week coincided with the death of the show’s humble, iconic host, Alex Trebek

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Bakersfield’s Devin Rossiter spent a day in Culver City last August taping a week‘s worth of “Jeopardy!,” the wildly popular form-of-a-question quiz show, he couldn’t have known he’d be sharing the stage with history when it aired.

And, no, we don’t just mean the presidential election.

The Stiern Middle School academic coach took his big bow during a week memorable for a couple of reasons.

To phrase it as might might on Jeopardy!: Answer: This Bakersfield brainiac won more than $54,000 proving he’s well versed in more subjects than just hockey.

Who is Devin Rossiter?

In any other year, any year except 2020, $54,000 in winnings for a local educator with a wife and two kids might be a remarkable enough story, but Rossiter picked an unusual week to win big money before a national television audience. A sad week. And, no, we’re not referring to the cliffhanger national election. No, there was something much bigger casting a shadow over Rossiter’s moment in the “Jeopardy!” spotlight.

The legendary host of “Jeopardy!,” the erudite but warm Alex Trbek, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at age 80 after a long, valiant, very public battle. Rossiter was moved to learn his run as “Jeopardy!” champion aired the week leading up to Trebek’s death.

“He was always in good spirits when he was interacting with the players,” Rossiter said. “He loved the flow of the game. He really enjoyed close contact. He appreciated when those moments of joy and triumph came out of contestants. I know that’s something that he mentioned that he appreciated out of me.”

Rossiter, from Staten Island, N.Y., came to Bakersfield in 2005 to work for the city’s professional hockey team. So he had friends on both coasts planning to watch his appearances on “Jeopardy!”

But election coverage forced stations to push the shows back three hours on the East Coast and an entire day on the West Coast — so he had to remember who he was talking to, so he didn’t spoil the surprise.

And a nice surprise it was — two victories and a whisker — thin second place finish in three tries.

Now it’s back to much a smaller stage — “Do the Math,” the county school superintendent’s homework-help show, where Rossiter is a TV tutor.

America seems genuinely saddened by the death of a man so many of us allowed into our homes for so long.

But humble Alex Trebek could not have possibly have objected if Bakersfield paused amid the political drama unfolding before us, alongside the sadness of his own passing, to acknowledge a local champion.

It’s only fair that Bakersfield give a collective — well, to phrase it in proper “Jeopardy!” form, which Rossiter properly responded to: “Answer: It’s a universal salute for ‘Way to go.’”

What is “High five”?