BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another memorial is in the works to honor the life and legacy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy Phillip Campas.

County Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to support a resolution by Senator Shannon Grove to rename the interchange at highway 65 and 99 in honor of Campas.

Campas was killed in July 2021 during a standoff in Wasco. He died trying to rescue a Wasco family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with guns.

Campas’ name is also etched on the law enforcement memorial at KCSO headquarters. A plaque in his honor was unveiled at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in January.