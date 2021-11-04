Another Lords of Bakersfield sequel: Mistriel files suit against city, county and Catholic Charities of Fresno, alleging failure to protect him from sex abuse as a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lords of Bakersfield: Maybe you’ve heard the 1980s legend about local men of prominence preying on teen boys for sexual favors — resulting, on a few occasions, in homicide.

Now a new development connected to that legend: Forty years after one of the most infamously salacious murder cases in Kern County history, new details about that case are the heart of a lawsuit against the County of Kern, the City of Bakersfield and Catholic Charities.

Robert Glen Mistriel, now 57, convicted along with another man, Roy Matthew Camenisch, of the 1981 murder of the county personnel director, Ed Buck, served nearly 38 years in prison.

He’s been paroled and now he’s going after the entities he says led him into the life that produced that heinous crime.

Mistriel, who says he first worked as a gay prostitute at age 11, said the abusers were prominent.

“Well, (it involved some) pretty high falutin’ politicians in Bakersfield,” Mistriel said. “There were Superior Court judges, wealthy business people protected by district attorneys, and law enforcement type people. A lot of high falutin’ people involved.”

Among Mistriel’s claims: The now-defunct San Felipe Boys Home in Bakersfield, associated with Catholic Charities, allowed adult men to take court-supervised juveniles from the boys home, ostensibly to do work for them, but instead to sexually abuse them.

In his 1983 murder trial, Mistriel said one of those men was Stan Harper, the close friend and political campaign manager of then-District Attorney Ed Jagels.

Mistriel also alleges that he told his County Juvenile Probation Officer about the abuse and she failed to act as a mandatory reporter. That’s the basis of a lawsuit the Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider Tuesday.

That probation officer testified at Mistriel’s 1983 murder trial that Mistriel told her he was being abused by an adult male.

If all of this sounds far-fetched, consider the findings of the State Board of Parole Hearings, which voted unanimously to grant Mistriel his freedom two years ago.

“This would be looked at now as a case of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Mary Thornton. “You were made a victim for quite a length of time with a number of different people. And it doesn’t excuse a life of crime, but it puts a light on it today … (not appreciated) way back in the ’80s.”

Said Presiding Commissioner Neil Schneider: “Exposure to deviant peer (behavior) leads to increased deviant behavior. … Your deviant peers ended up being a whole cast of adult males. … (In this case) the young juvenile was exploited by a bunch of powerful, well-to-do adults.”

Mistriel’s new suit lists the plaintiffs as well as all of the defendants, known and unknown, as John Does.

Supplementary documents list Mistriel as the plaintiff and the defendants as the “Bakersfield District Attorney,” the “Bakersfield Juvenile Probation Department,” Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno, the City of Bakersfield and the County of Kern.

AB 218, which deals with childhood sexual abuse, effectively extends the statute of limitations to include cases like this, Mistriel’s attorneys claim.

City Attorney Ginny Gennaro says the city was served last week and that the matter was referred to the city’s outside counsel. She characterized it as a “vanilla complaint” that failed to specify how the city may have had jurisdiction over or involvement with the boys home that was alleged to have been at fault.

Jeff Negrete, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which is alleged to have operated the now-defunct San Felipe Boys Home in Bakersfield, which is at the center of Mistriel’s allegations, referred questions to the Diocese of Fresno. Diocese spokesman Chandler Marquez did not immediately return calls.

Calls to Kern County Counsel Margo Raison were not immediately returned.

Mistriel was legally required to file a claim with the county prior to filing the lawsuit — which he did. The county rejected that claim, according to Mistriel’s attorney Sam Dordulian. Efforts to reach the attorney Thursday were not successful.

It’s the case that just won’t go away, even 40 years later, and if it proceeds, it could get uncomfortable and expensive.