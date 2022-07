BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968.

Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m.

The 21-year-old was transported to Kern Medical Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.