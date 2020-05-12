Anonymous donor gifts $6.6 million to United Way chapters in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An anonymous donor is giving $6.6 million to United Way chapters in the Central Valley, part of a larger $15 million gift for the entire network of California-based United Ways.
The $6.6 million will be allocated between organizations representing the counties of Kern, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Fresno and Madera, Tulare and Kings, according to a United Way news release.
The Kern County chapter of United Way is one of several counties that has funds specifically intended to help nonprofits doing COVID-19 relief work, as well as an emergency fund to provide immediate relief to vulnerable residents who have been negatively affected by the pandemic.
To learn more about or to donate to United Way of Kern County, click here.