Anonymous donor gifts $6.6 million to United Way chapters in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An anonymous donor is giving $6.6 million to United Way chapters in the Central Valley, part of a larger $15 million gift for the entire network of California-based United Ways.

The $6.6 million will be allocated between organizations representing the counties of Kern, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Fresno and Madera, Tulare and Kings, according to a United Way news release.

The Kern County chapter of United Way is one of several counties that has funds specifically intended to help nonprofits doing COVID-19 relief work, as well as an emergency fund to provide immediate relief to vulnerable residents who have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

