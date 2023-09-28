BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The classic, Italian street painting style will be on full display at The Marketplace later this year as artists show off their talents.

The Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival, a showcase for local artists, is set for Oct. 21- to 22, according to organizers. The community is invited to come out from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days to admire the drawings and classic painting style.

The annual art tradition enters it’s 25th year planning to showcase over 100 local artists at the event. Organizers say over twenty high school and middle school groups will also participate in the festival. Live music and performers such as Mento Buru, The Akoustiks, The Jay Smith Group and others will be at the event.

This year the event features a special raffle drawing giving visitors a chance at a free travel trip. People can purchase a ticket for a chance at the travel trip by Uniglobe Travel.

The Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Bakersfield

Museum of Art. All profits will go toward museum maintenance, exhibitions and other programs.