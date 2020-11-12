Annual Teddy Bear Toss goes on as drive-thru event this year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County and the Bakersfield Condors are going to keep a yearly tradition alive despite the pandemic.

The two organizations said the 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place but as a drive-thru event this year at Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28.

Organizers say participants can drive up and toss a teddy bear for local children this holiday season.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Mechanics Bank Arena at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

You can also donate to United Way of Kern County through Amazon by using this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News