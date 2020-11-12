Annual Teddy Bear Toss goes on as drive-thru event this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County and the Bakersfield Condors are going to keep a yearly tradition alive despite the pandemic.

The two organizations said the 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place but as a drive-thru event this year at Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28.

Organizers say participants can drive up and toss a teddy bear for local children this holiday season.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Mechanics Bank Arena at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

You can also donate to United Way of Kern County through Amazon by using this link.