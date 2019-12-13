Annual Teddy Bear Picnic raises money for grants

A holiday tradition to help raise money for local schools took place once again Thursday.

Hundreds of people came out to the 24th annual Teddy Bear Picnic at the Bakersfield Marriott.

The festive lunch included a silent auction of customized teddy bear gift baskets, along with entertainment by Owen Intermediate School’s Bobcat Singers.

Every year the Bakersfield City School District Foundation holds the luncheon to raise money for grants.

The grants are awarded to teachers to fund educational projects they normally could not.

“Teachers can apply for grants from us, the foundation, to pay for different things that aren’t regulary covered by district projects so they can do critical thinking, there’s science, there’s reading, there’s all kinds of things they can apply for,” Vice President of the BCSD Education Foundation Chris Lowe said.

17’s Maddie Janssen emceed the event. KGET is a media sponsor of the event.